New Orlando Pirates men may be misses

Many of Orlando Pirates' new signings will have to justify why the club opted to sign them ahead of the 2018/19 season.

Bucs confirmed the signing of nine players yesterday, and some come from clubs where they were bench-warmers.

Head-lining the new arrivals list is Brilliant Khuzwayo, who joins from Kaizer Chiefs, where he declined a contract extension.

Khuzwayo, 28, had been with Amakhosi for six years after joining them from Thanda Royal Zulu in 2012.

He rarely played and in the end managed just 37 official matches, with first-choice goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune playing most of the games.

To Khuzwayo's credit, he kept 22 clean sheets and perhaps with more game time at Pirates, he could do more. He will be competing with Siyabonga Mpontshane, Wayne Sandilands and Jackson Mabokgwane if Pirates retain all their goalkeepers.

The other player with a lot to prove will be Asavela Mbekile, who also joins as a free agent after his contract was not extended at Mamelodi Sundowns.