With the off-season race for top players starting to really heat up‚ coachless Kaizer Chiefs are yet to announce any new signings.

Rivals Orlando Pirates‚ on the other hand‚ announced their intent for the coming season when they unveiled nine players‚ including former Chiefs goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo and Bidvest Wits’ Vincent Pule.

"Orlando Pirates Football Club is delighted to announce the signings of Brilliant Khuzwayo‚ Vincent Pule‚ Ben Motshwari‚ Meshack Maphangule‚ Asavela Mbekile‚ Linda Mntambo‚ Abel Mabaso‚ Paseka Mako and Kudakwashe Mahachi‚” Pirates announced on Monday.

Pule was linked to the selfsame Chiefs and Pirates' capture of his signature did not go down very well among the AmaKhosi supporters.

They took to social media to vent their frustration at Chiefs' seeming slow reaction to the demands of the transfer market.

Although it not clear if or when the Soweto giant will finally dip into the market‚ they have nevertheless been linked to a bevy of players‚ including Thabo Rakhale and Khama Billiat.

Confounding matters is the fact that Chiefs still do not have a coach - Komphela quit in April and a replacement has not been found yet - and this has only served to add to the fans' misery.

Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns have also gone about their market activity with trademark ruthlessness and they announced the capture of midfielder Andile Jali‚ who was also linked to Chiefs‚ this week.