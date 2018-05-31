Siphesihle Ndlovu keeps his loyalty to Maritzburg

Maritzburg United star Siphesihle Ndlovu, 21, aims to stick with the process that made him perhaps the most-wanted young footballer in the country.

Ndlovu dropped a hint that he may want to spend at least one more season with the Team of Choice after a stellar campaign.

He is a product of the club's academy and, reportedly, high on the shopping lists of the big guns in the Absa Premiership.

"I don't want to rush myself and my development as a player. I believe that I am ahead in terms of the progress I had set for myself in my second season," Ndlovu said.

"I grew a lot as a footballer this past season. The experience of being competitive in the league and also making it to the Nedbank Cup final was an unbelievable moment, even though we did not win it."

The prodigy from Ashdown in Pietermaritzburg scooped the Young Player of the Season and Midfielder of the Season gongs at the PSL Awards this week, where he walked away with R100000.

In his second season as a professional, he made 34 appearances in all competitions for United, scoring five goals.

"I was able to play most games and became a regular at only 21. Maritzburg is a good environment for me and the club has done so much for my career," he said.

Maritzburg owner Farook Kadodia insists that he will not be selling his most-prized asset.

"Siphesihle is not going anywhere anytime soon. He is our player and is under contract, so we are definitely keeping him," Kadodia said.

"We have watched him develop from being a young boy to become one of the top young players now. So, at the moment, we are not interested in any talk of a transfer talk."