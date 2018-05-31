Tissen told to take foe out early

Defeat will not be an option for Alfonso Tissen when he takes on Chimwemwe Chiotcha of Malawi in the main attraction of Real Steel Promotions bill at Presleys in Boksburg tonight.

Tissen's trainer Gert Strydom said: "Defeat is definitely a no for Alfonso. There are

bigger plans in the pipeline for him."

Strydom refused to let the cat out of the bag regarding Tissen's future plans although a source whispered that veteran promoter Rodney Berman will announce the boxer's

upcoming fight next week.

Strydom said Tissen's non title fight tonight is supposed to be a warm-up bout.

"He must take this guy out early, although I don't want Alfonso to chase for a knockout. He cannot stay in the ring with this guy, who is not in his league," said Strydom.

Tissen is not a big hitter but he is in your face - he can box and brawl.

Strydom said Tissen moved up to the super middleweight division because there was no action for him in the middleweight class.

He made his debut at super middleweight in a grueling, topsy-turvy draw with Lee Dyer for the ABU belt at Emperors Palace in June last year.