Rapist who bit his victim's genitals to be sentenced

A North West man who bit the genitals of a minor before raping her will be sentenced by the Ditsobotla magistrate court on May 31st.

Petrus Aupaki Dila, 41, is accused of raping a 16-year-old girl from Itsoseng Township in December 2016.

Dila, was on parole for raping another woman when the rape of the teen was committed.

He pleaded not guilty to the rape and assault charges laid against him.

According to the court papers, Dila threatened the girl with a knife and told her not to scream.

He covered her with his arms and took her to a shack where he told her to lie on the ground.

The court heard during its previous hearing that the girl tried refusing but Dila became aggressive and bit her genitals before raping her.

While raping her, he told the girl that he was ‘a good man’. After the first incident, Dila asked the girl to wash her panties to destroy evidence.

He then walked with her again to a nearby field where he repeatedly raped her. The girl managed to escape after Dila got tired after the incident.

Residents who attended the court case said Dila was dangerous to their daughters. They accused him of raping a lot of girls in the area.

Court could not proceed with the sentencing because his legal representative was not present.