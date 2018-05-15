By fielding Ndoro‚ Ajax Cape Town contravened Rule 54.1 of the National Soccer League rules read with Article 22.9 of the constitution of the National Soccer League‚ article paragraph 5 of the South African Football Association regulations on the status and transfer of players as well as article 5‚ paragraph 3 of the FIFA regulations on the status and transfer which state: “Players may be registered with a maximum of three clubs during one season. During this season‚ the player is only eligible to play official matches for two clubs.”

Those matches were against Platinum Stars (January 12)‚ Polokwane City (February 4) and SuperSport United (February 28).

The games have been awarded to the three teams with 3-0 results and fined R50 000 for each game.