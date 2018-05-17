Ajax paying dearly for recklessness

Blame game and finger-pointing after Ajax Cape Town were found guilty of fielding Tendai Ndoro have started.

As a result of the arbitration verdict, Ajax have been relegated. Reading comments on social networks was very interesting. I have always maintained that Ajax should have never fielded Ndoro in the first place.

Fifa rules on the matter are very clear - that a player can be signed by three clubs in a single season but can only play for two in official matches.

Some people are blaming the PSL Dispute Resolution Chamber for clearing Ndoro to play. However, Ajax management is duty-bound to look after the club's best interests first and foremost. Fielding Ndoro was reckless.

There's a reason there's something called second opinion. Even the best law eagles can get it wrong sometimes. Ajax should have sought for a second opinion. Now our football will be held to ransom over something that was as clear as daylight.