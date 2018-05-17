Ajax paying dearly for recklessness
Blame game and finger-pointing after Ajax Cape Town were found guilty of fielding Tendai Ndoro have started.
As a result of the arbitration verdict, Ajax have been relegated. Reading comments on social networks was very interesting. I have always maintained that Ajax should have never fielded Ndoro in the first place.
Fifa rules on the matter are very clear - that a player can be signed by three clubs in a single season but can only play for two in official matches.
Some people are blaming the PSL Dispute Resolution Chamber for clearing Ndoro to play. However, Ajax management is duty-bound to look after the club's best interests first and foremost. Fielding Ndoro was reckless.
There's a reason there's something called second opinion. Even the best law eagles can get it wrong sometimes. Ajax should have sought for a second opinion. Now our football will be held to ransom over something that was as clear as daylight.
Ajax had many opportunities to do the right thing and resist temptation to field Ndoro. Fifa statutes take precedence over any other rule that individual associations might have.
Ajax Cape Town are paying the price for reckless behaviour.
My sympathy however goes to Black Leopards, who should be preparing for life in the PSL after finishing second in the National First Division.
Sadly, the senseless relegation/ promotion playoffs they must go through might deny them.
Richardson Mzaidume
Pimville