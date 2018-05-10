Kaizer Chiefs pleaded guilty in their Premier Soccer League (PSL) disciplinary committee (DC) on Wednesday night for the violent pitch invasion by their supporters in their Nedbank Cup game against Free State Stars at Moses Mabhida Stadium last month.

Judgement has been reserved in the matter for the pitch invasion and crowd misconduct that occurred after the final whistle of Chiefs’ 2-0 Nedbank Cup quarterfinal defeat at Moses Mabhida on April 21.

The pitch invasion saw one PSL security guard badly beaten and destruction to property‚ including cameras and equipment of broadcaster SuperSport‚ and fires set alight in the stands.

It is believed that judgement in a case of this profile and magnitude might take some time to arrive at.

One option of a punative measure is for Chiefs to play matches behind closed doors.

Chiefs' R200 000 suspended of the R250 000 they were fined for crowd misconduct after their 3-0 Absa Premiership defeat against Chippa United at a FNB Stadium on April 7 was not part of Wednesday night's proceedings.

That fine was for inadequate security being provided.

The charge on Wednesday night was for crowd misconduct by Amakhosi's supporters.

Security at the Chiefs versus Free State Stars game‚ because it was a Nedbank Cup fixture‚ was the responsibility of the PSL.