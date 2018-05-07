Police tighten net on alleged soccer hooligans

Two more alleged soccer hooligans were nabbed by police on Monday as the net tightened on members of a mob who invaded the pitch during a Nedbank Cup soccer semi-final at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium two weeks ago.

Police spokesman Brigadier Jay Naicker said that members of the provincial task team had traced a 21-year-old scholar and a 42-year-old gardener in their manhunt for suspects.

“Both the suspects will be appearing in the Durban Magistrate’s Court tomorrow [Tuesday] on charges of public violence‚” he said. “The first arrest is that of a 21-year-old scholar from Newlands West who was found in possession of headphones and a cordless microphone. The second arrest is that of a 42-year-old gardener from Hillcrest‚” Naicker added.

This brings the total number of those arrested for the stadium bedlam to six.