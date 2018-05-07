Police tighten net on alleged soccer hooligans
Two more alleged soccer hooligans were nabbed by police on Monday as the net tightened on members of a mob who invaded the pitch during a Nedbank Cup soccer semi-final at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium two weeks ago.
Police spokesman Brigadier Jay Naicker said that members of the provincial task team had traced a 21-year-old scholar and a 42-year-old gardener in their manhunt for suspects.
“Both the suspects will be appearing in the Durban Magistrate’s Court tomorrow [Tuesday] on charges of public violence‚” he said. “The first arrest is that of a 21-year-old scholar from Newlands West who was found in possession of headphones and a cordless microphone. The second arrest is that of a 42-year-old gardener from Hillcrest‚” Naicker added.
This brings the total number of those arrested for the stadium bedlam to six.
Siphos’nkosi Memela‚ Sibongiseni Khumalo and Khwezilomo Madiba appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s court on charges of public violence.
The latter is understood to have been caught on camera kicking a security guard in the face while the former pair are alleged to have been sighted tampering with camera equipment.
The three‚ along with the Phelelani Jojisa‚ the first person to have been arrested‚ have been released on bail.
All have been barred from attending any sporting fixture or recreational gathering until the finalisation of the court case.
Violence erupted at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on April 21 after Kaizer Chiefs lost to Free State Stars. Police and stadium security were overrun as fans invaded the pitch at the end of the game‚ heading directly for embattled Chiefs coach Steve Komphela‚ who quit immediately after the game.
The pandemonium left many people injured and property damaged. The damage to the stadium and technical equipment belonging to broadcasters is said to have amounted to millions‚ with some equipment pilfered. Two vehicles parked at the back of the stadium were also damaged.
Police this week released a gallery of 13 mug shots sourced from television cameras of alleged instigators they were after.