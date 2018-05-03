Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has said that he is scheduled to meet with Andile Jali‚ the Bafana Bafana mifielder whose agent Mike Makaab says will sign for either Kaizer Chiefs‚ Orlando Pirates or the Brazilians soon.

Jali ended his contract with Belgian club Oostende two weeks ago after almost four-and-a-half seasons in the Jupiler League.

“Jali has the right football attitude.

"He is a tiger‚ especially when he feels disrespected‚” Mosimane said of the dynamic central midfielder.

“He’ll come out. The question is does he want to play for us?

“He plays in the [Tiyani] Mabunda‚ [Hlompho] Kekana space. Sometimes Oupa [Manyisa] is on the bench. Are you gonna be sulking or are you gonna be like Anele Ngcongca and wait for your turn?

“Alje [Schut‚ former Sundowns defender] spent 12 years at Utrecht (in the Dutch Eredivisie) and came here to play.

“I took Andile to the Military Stadium in Egypt [with Bafana Bafana].

"The boy was eating all of them. So when I know all of that about Andile‚ we can talk.

"He has got to know there’s Kekana and Mabunda. I’m due to have a meeting with him soon‚” said Mosimane.

Chiefs have reportedly joined Pirates and Sundowns in making offers in the race for the Bafana Bafana midfielder’s signature‚ who ended his contract with KV Oostende in Belgium two weeks ago.

The midfielder is apparently conflicted about which club to choose.

SowetanLIVE reported on Wednesday that Sundowns and Pirates have made the strongest offers for Jali.

Downs’ offer is financially better‚ but the midfielder’s heart apparently lies with Pirates‚ who he left to join Oostende in January 2014 after five-and-a-half seasons at the Buccaneers.

Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza is apparently trying to formulate a deal that can be attractive to Jali‚ even if it does not meet Sundowns’ offer monetarily.