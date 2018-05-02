Andile Jali has a tough decision to make on his next move between South Africa's big three of his old club Orlando Pirates‚ Mamelodi Sundowns‚ and Kaizer Chiefs.

Chiefs have reportedly joined Pirates and Sundowns in making offers in the race for the Bafana Bafana midfielder’s signature‚ who ended his contract with KV Oostende in Belgium two weeks ago.

The midfielder is apparently conflicted about which club to choose.

SowetanLIVE is informed that Sundowns and Pirates have made the strongest offers.

Downs’ offer is financially better‚ but the midfielder’s heart apparently lies with Pirates‚ who he left to join Oostende in January 2014 after five-and-a-half seasons at the Buccaneers.

Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza is apparently trying to formulate a deal that can be attractive to Jali‚ even if it does not meet Sundowns’ offer monetarily.

Chiefs‚ it is believed‚ would have to come up with a financial offer comparative to Sundowns’ to lure Jali to Naturena.

Pirates’ administrative manager Floyd Mbele‚ however‚ denied the club had made any contact with Jali.

“I’m not even aware that Andile has met with the chairman‚” he said.

Asked if‚ even if there had not been a meeting between Khoza and Jali‚ he was aware of an offer being made‚ Mbele said: “If somebody says the chairmain is trying to [sign the player]‚ the assumption is that they have met.

“And I can’t speak for the chairman‚ no. I wouldn’t know.”

Asked if he is aware if Pirates are trying to sign Jali‚ Mbele responded: “Not that I am aware of‚ no.”

Sundowns’ media coordinator‚ Thulani Thuswa‚ said he could not comment on whether the club have made an offer for Jali.

Downs coach Pitso Mosimane last week said‚ on whether he would want to sign Jali: “We like him‚ he is a good player but to sign a player‚ it is more than that.

“The culture must be good‚ everything must gel. We made a lot of mistakes at Sundowns‚ signing Matthew Pattison and other people [coming back] from Europe. I am not saying they did not contribute but check the legacy of all the players who are coming in.

“It is not only us‚ look at other teams who sign people who come back from Europe. It is also important that you have to feel it.

“Is he the one‚ does he want to play for you‚ is he winding down the clock?”