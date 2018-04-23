History as Maritzburg make first ever final

It takes some real effort to beat Mamelodi Sundowns, and that's exactly what Maritzburg United did to get past the Brazilians and into the Nedbank Cup final.

The Team of Choice were full value for their 3-1 win in their own backyard - the 12 000 tickets were sold with home fans the most vocal.

Gaston Sirino opened the scoring, but Lebohang Maboe levelled matters just before the break. Mxolisi Kunene came off the bench to put them ahead and Fortune Makaringe rounded off the scoring to send Maritzburg to their first final to face Free State Stars in Cape Town on May 19.

On paper, Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs were favourites to meet in the decider, but a day earlier Stars knocked out Chiefs and Maritzburg completed a weekend of upsets.

It was the visitors who were quick off the mark and Sirino couldn't believe his luck after just over a minute with his rather tame effort beating Richard Ofori, who failed to hold on to the ball.

Buoyed by their early goal, the Brazilians took control of the game, dominated possession and kept Maritzburg in their own half. Sundowns looked good for a win.

Maritzburg are not the type of team to just sit back and allow the opposition to dominate. Such has been evident this season and their third position on the log is a reflection of a team that fight to the end.

After being a goal down, they just couldn't break down the experienced Sundowns defence led by captain Wayne Arendse and Ricardo Nascimento.

Towards the interval, Ofori redeemed himself to stop Sibusiso Vilakazi's attempt and the follow-up shot from Themba Zwane was wide.

It was some lifeline for Maritzburg and they showed their gratefulness with Maboe firing past Denis Onyango. Sundowns were stunned.

That goal spurred Maritzburg on. They continued where they left off in the first half.

Within 10 minutes of the restart, Sundowns suffered a setback with Anele Ngcongca stretchered off injured, replaced by Thapelo Morena.

By the time Sirino received his marching orders for a second bookable offence in the 74th minute, Maritzburg were by far the better side.

Siphesihle Ndlovu found his feet and so did the rest of the Maritzburg team. It was all going one way and it was only a matter of time before they went ahead. Kunene put Sundowns to the sword with just five minutes to go.

Makaringe, who was the man of the match, put the icing on the cake at the death.