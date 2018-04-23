Frantic scramble to avoid PSL relegation axe

With three games remaining in the season, teams are fighting desperately to survive the relegation chop. Gomolemo Motshwane looks at the relegation battle and gives an assessment of who is likely to go down.

Platinum Stars

(Position 16th, Points 21)

To play:

Wednesday: AmaZulu (home)

Saturday: Arrows (away)

12 May: Wits (Home)

The writing is on the wall for Dikwena after 15 consecutive seasons in the top flight. For them to survive they need to win their three remaining games and hope and the pray that Ajax and SuperSport above them lose their games. The millions that the new owners spent is effectively money down the drain.

Roger de Sa's men have been shooting itself in the foot. It started with the departure of coach Cavin Johnson and was exacerbated by the selling of key players and the eventual sale of the club.

Ajax Cape Town

(Position 15th, Points 28)

To play:

Tomorrow: Baroka (home)

Saturday: Sundowns (away)

12 May: Chiefs (home)

Even if the Urban Warriors survive relegation, they will still possibly have to face the music of the Tendai Ndoro saga. It remains a possibility that they could be docked points and that would throw a spanner in the works of the relegation equation.

The matter has the potential to put the league into disrepute and affect the integrity of the game. Muhsin Ertugral's team have momentum though, after a win and draw in their past two games, which give them hope.

SuperSport United

(Position 14th, Points 29)

To play:

Wednesday: FS Stars (home)

Saturday: Chippa (away)

12 May:Baroka (Home)

Matsatsantsa are counting the cost of their run in continental football where they reached the CAF Confederation Cup final but lost to TP Mazembe last November. They are winless in their past seven league games - five draws and two losses.

Their horrendous form means they are not safe from the chop. Based on their form alone, it seems like the unthinkable will happen and the club will need to go through the playoff to stay in the top flight.

Polokwane City

(Position 13th, Points 31)

To play:

Wednesday: CT City (home)

Saturday: FS Stars (away)

12 May: Chippa (home)

Rise and Shine appear to have avoided automatic relegation as they have a significant lead against Ajax, but going into the playoffs to keep their Premiership status is possible if things go horribly wrong.

Bernard Molekwa has had a tumultuous first season in charge, but the club bosses have kept their faith in him.

It was always going to be a big ask for them to secure a consecutive top-eight finish. The team has been tenacious for much of the season and should avoid the drop.