Sibusiso Vilakazi has said that he finds the boos from supporters‚ and fans getting on his back‚ motivates him to improve‚ the Mamelodi Sundowns forward has said ahead of his team’s Nedbank Cup semifinal against Maritzburg United on Sunday.

Vilakazi has found himself the target of the fans’ discontent with what was perceived as a few too-casual attempts at goals being missed recently.

These culminated in a second-half miss in the 1-0 Absa Premiership win against Lamontville Golden Arrows on Wednesday where Vilakazi tried to round goalkeeper Maximilian Mbaeva but was dispossessed.

The forward‚ though‚ said fans getting on his case acts as a reminder to up his game.

“For me‚ I take it as a positive sometimes. Because I like a challenge‚” the forward said this week.

“So it means that if you give me the boos it means that I have to do much better. At the same time you can’t make everybody happy.