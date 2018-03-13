“Fifa must place Safa under administration according to Section G 1‚ 2. 3 in their statutes which deal with violations of the electoral code‚" he said.

"It is not a request but it is something that is prescribed when a Football Association violates statutes and the electoral code of Fifa.”

Ncobo added that for the past few weeks they have familiarised themselves with the statutes and the electoral code with the help of legal experts and they believe that the planned elective congress is null and void.

“One of the strictest articles in the Fifa statutes is that you much exhaust all the internal remedies that are available to you before you enter the courts‚" he said.

"We have consistently kept within the parameters of those prescripts and having written to Fifa means that we have exhausted all the internal remedies that are available to us.

"We await a response from Fifa whether or not they will implement the provisions of Section G as I have outlined it‚” he said‚ adding that the matter may ultimately end up in court.

“Should Fifa fail to deal with this matter in terms of Section G‚ we will have no choice but to escalate the war because there is an election at Fifa next year and current president Gianni Infantino will be seeking re-election.

"When we go to court it will not be against Safa‚ it will be against Fifa for not implementing its statutes.”

Ncobo‚ who is the only nominee challenging incumbent Danny Jordaan for the Safa presidency‚ said he recently had to open a case at a police station because of death threats.

“Recently I had to go and open a case because I have been receiving death threats from unknown people.

"I have been consistent in saying that as long as you are still calling me‚ it means you are not ready to kill me.

"Even if you succeed in doing so‚ I will be the happiest corpse in the mortuary because I would have stood for what is right.

"For the past nine months‚ I have been receiving emails‚ messages‚ calls from ordinary football loving people crying out for leadership.

"Danny Jordaan must move‚ he has done his part and he must go home.”

Safa spokesperson Dominic Chimhavi insisted that elections are going ahead as planned.

“The policy regarding these elections was taken by the Safa congress and no individual can reverse that decision.

"The elections are going ahead as planned.

"In 2009‚ the IEC did not run the Safa elections‚ it was conducted by Fifa representatives.

"Cosafa‚ Caf and Fifa representatives have conformed to attend the elective congress and they will oversee and monitor the elections‚” said Chimhavi.