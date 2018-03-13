Trainjackings a ticking time bomb: Untu

Trains are hijacked or robbed every week and the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) is sitting on a ticking time bomb.

That is what United National Transport Union (Untu) spokesperson Sonja Carstens said on Tuesday at a press conference in Centurion. “Our members don’t carry their phones with them anymore‚ because they are constantly being robbed of their valuables. Phones‚ purses‚ you name it.”

A train hijacking is when commuters force train drivers to continue on a route they often do not know.

Carstens said trains are hijacked by commuters who become frustrated when trains run late or criminals robbing crews and passengers. “Commuters get furious and they simply point a gun at a train driver and force him either by throwing stones or with a knife or a gun to continue on a route.”

Untu general secretary Steve Harris said in a statement that train drivers are trained on specific routes and often drive “blind” when commuters hijack the train. “They don’t know where there are signals or a turn or a steep curve on the route. When forced to drive like this‚ they can easily derail the train‚ which could result in fatalities.”