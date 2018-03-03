Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic has said he has deliberately played down talk of Orlando Pirates wining the Absa Premiership to keep his players concentrating on improving their football‚ and lessen the pressure on them.

As Pirates meet Kaizer Chiefs in Saturday’s Soweto derby at FNB Stadium‚ Sredojevic’s attempts to play down the Buccaneers’ title chances‚ even when they are on second place‚ four points behind Mamelodi Sundowns‚ has frustrated some supporters of the team.

But it has been in line with the methodical‚ step-by-step rehabilitation the coach has performed in his first season turning Pirates around from their disastrous 11th-placed‚ trophyless finish in 2016-17‚ that Sredojevic would move to reign in his players getting ahead of themselves.

“You need to know‚ that team that is leading have a coach (Pitso Mosimane) that is five years with the team. The team that we are playing (Chiefs) are three years with a coach (Steve Komphela)‚” Sredojevic said this week.