Old rivalry renewed ahead of Soweto derby

Ramahlwe Mphahlele stole the show at the Soweto derby press conference yesterday with the type of bravado Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela will hope the team will play with on Saturday.

The defender shot from the hip ahead of the clash with Orlando Pirates, saying it was imperative the game at FNB Stadium ends with a winner.

Mphahlele exuded boldness yesterday while his Pirates counterpart Happy Jele was more calculated in his responses.

In response to Jele's comment that Pirates were not preoccupied with winning the league, Mphahlele said to his face: "I think Happy lied because they are number two, and they say they are not thinking about the league?

"Obviously, if you are number two then you want to fight for the league. It's the same with us, we are number three and we are fighting for the league. There is no need to beat about the bush about it. If they don't want to challenge for the league they must bring the MDC team."

The Soweto heavyweights will clash for pole position in the race to catch up with leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. Bucs are second on the table with 36 points while Chiefs are third with 35 points, behind Sundowns on 40 points.

After one loss and four draws during his tenure, Komphela remains winless in the Soweto derby encounter.

Mphahlele feels it will be crucial for Chiefs to remain within touching distance of the Brazilians. "Sundowns are the ones on top and we just have to be there and chase to see if they don't drop points. It's important that the teams behind push them to stay on their toes.

"We will attack them, I just pray that there is a winner at the end of the day, one team has to win."

The 28-year-old has rallied his teammates to have laser- sharp focus against their old foes. "We have to go out there and put in the right crosses, use the right technique to finish and when we break, make it count for us," he said.