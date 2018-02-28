Tshwane vs Soweto: Which is best derby?

Soweto Derby v Tshwane Derby: Which one is really better?

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has set the cat among the pigeons with his assertion that the Tshwane Derby, featuring his team against SuperSport United, is much better than the Soweto version.

From the onset "Jingles" said he's talking about what happens on the pitch. While the Soweto Derby has been criticised for producing draws, it's been a different story with Sundowns and SuperSport. More often than not, there's a winner in Tshwane, with Sundowns the dominant side.

"On the pitch it's the biggest derby and on the grandstand it's not the biggest derby," Mosimane said at the weekend following their 1-1 draw with SuperSport at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

"People of Tshwane must come and watch the Tshwane Derby. It's the biggest derby."