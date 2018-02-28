Tshwane vs Soweto: Which is best derby?
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has set the cat among the pigeons with his assertion that the Tshwane Derby, featuring his team against SuperSport United, is much better than the Soweto version.
From the onset "Jingles" said he's talking about what happens on the pitch. While the Soweto Derby has been criticised for producing draws, it's been a different story with Sundowns and SuperSport. More often than not, there's a winner in Tshwane, with Sundowns the dominant side.
"On the pitch it's the biggest derby and on the grandstand it's not the biggest derby," Mosimane said at the weekend following their 1-1 draw with SuperSport at Lucas Moripe Stadium.
"People of Tshwane must come and watch the Tshwane Derby. It's the biggest derby."
All factors considered, though, former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns defender Fabian McCarthy told Sowetan yesterday that the Soweto Derby remains the biggest clash in the country.
It's mostly a sold-out affair and at the time of writing yesterday, the tickets for Saturday's clash at FNB Stadium were almost sold out.
"What you can applaud is that the other derbies in the country like the one in Tshwane are picking up, but at this point in time you can't compare any of them to the Soweto Derby," McCarthy stated.
"There's so much happening around the Soweto Derby going into the game and also as a player; for those that play in it for the first time you get butterflies.
"Even Shabba [Siphiwe Tshabalala], who holds the record for the most appearances in the derby [with 30], I'm sure he's not calm before the game. Orlando Pirates host Amakhosi in the 163rd derby on Saturday at FNB Stadium (3.30pm).