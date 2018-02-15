Modise defends Komphela

Cape Town City midfielder Teko Modise feels for Steve Komphela at Kaizer Chiefs as he was once also lampooned for never having won a championship.

Before winning the Absa Premiership with Mamelodi Sundowns in 2014, Modise was the subject of ridicule for never having won a medal

despite being one of the best footballers to grace the PSL.

Komphela is also under scrutiny for never having won a title in his 15-year coaching career, especially in the last three seasons at Amakhosi.

Modise, 35, has come to the defence of the project Komphela has undertaken at Naturena. "People had written me off to say that I would never win anything and that I was cursed never to win, but in football anything can happen," Modise told Sowetan.

"Look at the transition he [Steve] has made in building the team; the number of young players and also a core that is ageing. People have been critical without understanding the process that is ongoing inside the club.

"He is a smart coach who believes in his vision. At some point people were thinking he is crazy. To be a great coach you need to be crazy sometimes; to take decisions that are unpopular, and he has been doing that.

"Hopefully, in the coming season he will still be coaching the same team to justify what it was that he was busy doing."

Modise will be up against Komphela, 50, when the

Citizens take on Chiefs at the FNB Stadium on Saturday. The Premiership contenders have almost identical records in the league as they are both on 31 points from 20 games.