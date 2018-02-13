Cup win may point to new Chiefs approach

Indications are Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela could be preparing to throw caution to the wind in the Nedbank Cup and Absa Premiership sweepstakes.

Amakhosi marched into the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup after their comprehensive 3-0 victory over Golden Arrows at the weekend.

If the team selection for that clash is anything to go by, Komphela is perhaps ready to do things differently as he chases his first championship.

In the cup match, much of their play centred around newcomers Siphelele Ntshangase and Leonardo Castro, who were handed their first starts.

In the end Chiefs secured the win through goals by Ryan Moon, Bernard Parker and Joseph Molangoane in the second half.

The former Free State Stars, Maritzburg United and Platinum Stars coach praised the instant impact of Parker, who came back from injury to score.

"It's a [selection] headache but we welcome him back. Bernard is highly experienced and on any given day he can play anywhere."

With 10 games remaining in the Premiership race, Chiefs are seven points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

While all eyes are on the leaders, Komphela is wary of the other contenders.

"Three points gained then the gap is four, so it's going to be tight. It's not over," said Komphela. "The cup win gives us a boost in confidence and we are going to the next round.

"We are going to give it the best we've got in the remaining matches. As much as we are looking at Sundowns we need to keep an eye on our neighbours [Pirates]. They are also in the mix."

Chiefs, Downs and Pirates are in the running for league honours while also having advanced to the last 16 of the cup tournament.

Another contender in the running for both is Cape Town City, who will do battle with Chiefs in the league at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.