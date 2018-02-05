Komphela won't give up title chase

With 10 games remaining in the Absa Premiership title race, Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela feels his team can still make up for their seven points deficit.

Amakhosi fell back further in their chase after playing a

1-1 draw with Bidvest Wits at the weekend.

They are now seven points adrift of leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, who collected maximum points in their 1-0 win over Cape Town City on Friday.

Had they repeated their gallant performance in the goalless draw with Sundowns a fortnight ago Chiefs would have surely run out winners against Wits. But for some reason they held back and allowed the opposition to dictate the tempo of the match.

Komphela is still chasing after his maiden title at Naturena, with the league and Nedbank Cup the two only trophies still on offer.

Chiefs will next face Golden Arrows in the Nedbank Cup last 32 at FNB Stadium on Sunday.