Pitso Mosimane's foreign conundrum

With Mamelodi Sundowns having secured the signature of Jeremy Brockie, the club will need to trim their squad in order not to exceed their foreign quota.

Sundowns finally captured their most-wanted striker after SuperSport United played hardball for almost a year.

The Brazilians were in a race against time to sign the New Zealander before the CAF registration deadline yesterday.

The signing of Brockie, 30, will bring to six the number of foreign players on Sundowns' books, while, according to rule 34.2 of the NSL handbook, a member club may accede five foreign players.

The foreign legion now on Sundowns' books are Brockie, Yannick Zakri, Razak Brimah, Fares Hachi, Ricardo Nasciemento and Bangaly Soumahoro.

Sundowns have also landed the services of Uruguayan striker Gaston Sirino, although his registration has not been confirmed.

Ivorian attacker Zakri is expected to make a loan switch to Ajax Cape Town after being spotted at their training grounds recently.

Should Zakri complete his move, the club will still need to offload another foreigner to reduce their number to five.

The other option Sundowns have is to secure Brockie permanent residency in similar fashion to what they did with Dutch defender Alje Schut five years ago.

When pressed for comment, Sundowns spokesperson Thulani Thuswa said: "At the moment I cannot disclose much because the club will be making official announcements on this and other matters later in the week."

Downs have other naturalised foreigners such as Mogakolodi Ngele (Botswana), Khama Billiat (Zimbabwe), Denis Onyango (Uganda), Kennedy Mweene (Zambia), Anthony Laffor (Liberia) and Cuthbert Malajila (Zimbabwe), who have SA residency.

In a statement, Matsatsantsa chief executive Stan Matthews implied that Brockie would be earning big money at Sundowns.

"It's never easy to lose a key player like Jeremy . we also understand that at his age this is Jeremy's last big move and opportunity to secure his financial future. Given that he has made a significant contribution to the club on and off the field, our board have agreed to sanction his move to Mamelodi Sundowns and we wish him well in his future."

The lethal marksman, who scored 54 goals for SuperSport in three seasons, quickly updated his Twitter profile to include his new club, posing in their colours.