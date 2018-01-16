SuperSport overloaded, says Mosimane

In future, PSL clubs will probably think twice before going all out in the CAF competitions as yet another side - SuperSport United - are suffering the consequences of the taxing African safari.

Matsatsantsa a Pitori are the latest to face the repercussions of going for African glory, with the team now on an eight-match winless streak in the league.

The post-CAF dip is a problem that has hit teams who go the distance in the continental competition, only to lose in the latter stages.

The team's form has fallen. They have not been the same since their agonising CAF Confederation Cup final loss to TP Mazembe last November. Since then, Matsatsantsa have mustered one win, four losses and four draws.

Their problems are potentially about to get worse after the sale of influential striker Jeremy Brockie to Mamelodi Sundowns.

SuperSport will have to find form quickly as they take on the in-form Maritzburg United at the Harry Gwala Stadium tomorrow (7.30pm).

Matsatsantsa will enter the clash fresh from their 1-0 loss at the hands of Golden Arrows at the weekend. SuperSport are not the first side to experience hardship after competing against fellow African teams, with Sundowns and Orlando Pirates having encountered similar problems.

Last season, following their CAF Confederation Cup final loss in 2015, Pirates had their worst campaign in recent memory - finishing 11th in the Premiership.

Thanks to their quality and squad depth, Sundowns were able to nip their form dip in the bud after their elimination from the Champions League in September.

Pitso Mosimane knows too well what SuperSport is going through.

"Look what is happening to SuperSport. they have a lot of guys out. They are overloaded; it's a lot of games," Mosimane said.