Chase for Brockie still on
With Mamelodi Sundowns expected to renew their interest in Jeremy Brockie, SuperSport United coach Eric Tinkler has not dismissed the possibility of selling the striker this month.
Sundowns are preparing to up the ante in their pursuit of Brockie, especially after losing Colombian forward Leonardo Castro to Kaizer Chiefs.
Sundowns have been after the services of Brockie for the last year but their offers have been rejected since the August transfer window.
But with the circumstances having changed at Matsatsantsa a Pitori, another push from the Brazilians could see them relent.
"We've heard that Sundowns have had an interest in Brockie for the last six months but as yet we have not received any offer," Tinkler said.
"No player is not for sale. Every player has a price. You are not going to get me giving players for free, that's for sure.
"If you are a professional footballer you should know that you are contracted to the club and need to continue working."
One of the factors that could give the transfer the green light is that Brockie apparently does not enjoy the best of personal relationships with Tinkler, who joined six months ago.
Another is that the cash injection will boost the club's finances after suffering a R3-million loss competing in the CAF Confederation Cup, where they lost the final to TP Mazembe.
The transfer of Brockie would be a landmark deal that would likely make him the most expensive PSL footballer in history.
After refusing an offer in the region of R14-million back in August, SuperSport will find it harder to rebuff another amount such as this again.
"In the event he leaves then obviously we have to go into the market.
"If we lose one then we need to replace him, it's as simple as that," the former Orlando Pirates and Cape Town City mentor concluded.
"We have a 28-man squad, and the minute we lose then we must sign."