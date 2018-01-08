Chase for Brockie still on

With Mamelodi Sundowns expected to renew their interest in Jeremy Brockie, SuperSport United coach Eric Tinkler has not dismissed the possibility of selling the striker this month.

Sundowns are preparing to up the ante in their pursuit of Brockie, especially after losing Colombian forward Leonardo Castro to Kaizer Chiefs.

Sundowns have been after the services of Brockie for the last year but their offers have been rejected since the August transfer window.

But with the circumstances having changed at Matsatsantsa a Pitori, another push from the Brazilians could see them relent.

"We've heard that Sundowns have had an interest in Brockie for the last six months but as yet we have not received any offer," Tinkler said.

"No player is not for sale. Every player has a price. You are not going to get me giving players for free, that's for sure.