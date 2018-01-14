SuperSport United striker Jeremy Brockie was spotted at Mamelodi Sundowns' headquarters in Chloorkop on Sunday morning as his eminent move to the Brazilians drew closer.

SowetanLIVE has been reliably informed that Brockie‚ who unsuccessfully tried to leave United before the start of the season‚ held talks with senior Sundowns officials and a deal is likely to be struck as soon as possible.

Sundowns are under immense pressure to conclude the deal with Brockie and United as the Caf transfer window closes on Monday.

Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane wants him to be registered in the Champions League where they are looking to win the competition for the second time in three years.

Mosimane is a known admirer of the New Zealand international but a deal could not be concluded in the previous transfer window as United management succeeded in holding him to honour his contract as they were still taking part in the Confederation Cup.

Brockie was not in coach Eric Tinkler’s team for their match against Golden Arrows at Princess Magogo Stadium on Sunday afternoon and United’s will be led by Kingston Nkhatha‚ who has not seen much action this season‚ and Thabo Mnyamane.

In December‚ Sundowns parted ways with striker Leonardo Castro to rivals Kaizer Chiefs and Brockie is seen as a replacement for the Colombian striker.

The Brazilans are also believed to be close to finalising a deal with Platinum Stars for the transfer of Siyabonga Zulu while defenders Thabo Nthethe and Asavela Mbekile are also negotiating for moves away from Chloorkop.