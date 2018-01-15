Supersport United have agreed to the sale of in-demand striker Jeremy Brockie to Mamelodi Sundowns.

United made the announcement on the club’s Twitter account on Monday afternoon‚ finally bringing the long-running transfer saga to an end.

United had tried to hang on to the 30-year-old New Zealander since Sundowns started to sniff around but it was only a matter of time before coach Pitso Mosimane finally got his man.

United CEO Stanley Matthews conceded that losing the marksman to their Pretoria neighbour was not easy.

“It’s never easy to lose a key player like Jeremy‚ especially off the back of three great seasons with us in which we made 5 Cup Finals and he became the second highest scorer at the club‚” Matthews said on Monday.