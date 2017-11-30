Teko Modise has revealed he blew R22 000 a month on an Aston Martin DB9 he bought and used to drive to training‚ and which caused only problems for the player at Orlando Pirates.

Speaking at the launch of a new book about his life‚ Modise said his purchase of the luxury car under bank finance while he played at Pirates between 2007 and 2011 was a mistake.

“I didn't buy an Aston Martin cash‚" Modise said.

"It was a bad move. I was paying R22 000 per month for the car.

"It was bad. It was a bad move. I was spending so much money on a car.

“I was bored after the World Cup and didn't know what to do‚ so I went to buy the Aston Martin.

“My friends agreed because I was buying food and stuff.

"There was an advert that there was an Aston Martin for sale. I went to buy it. People saw it at Nike Centre in Soweto.”

The book asserts that when current Cape Town City player Modise’s relationship had gone sour at Pirates because of blocked moves overseas and the player turning to drink‚ he aggravated the situation by driving the R2 million car to training sessions.

“Teko added to his problems with the club by driving the car to an Orlando Pirates training session‚” the book‚ The Curse of Teko Modise‚ said.

“The relationship between Teko and the club was already difficult at this stage‚ and the sight and sound of a DB9 rolling into the parking lot with Teko inside was guaranteed to ruffle feathers.