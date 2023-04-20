Bulls' Simelane determined to get his game back

Midfielder Wandisile Simelane has admitted that his time at the Bulls has been frustrating, however, he is positive he will reach high levels in his performances soon.
Simelane joined the Pretoria franchise last year from the Lions, where he cut his teeth in the game. The move to the Bulls was supposed to propel Simelane to the Boks set-up, but he has struggled to find his footing in the Bulls fold.
“I know for a fact I haven’t reached the strides I would have loved to reach right now. That’s sports; there are ups and downs. The only thing I can do is carry on working hard, and I know sooner I will reach my stride, and reach the form that I know I can reach,” Simelane told the media during a virtual press conference.
For most parts of the season, Bulls director of rugby Jake White has deployed Simelane at fullback and wing, playing him less in his favoured outside centre position. His best games for the franchise have been when playing at 13, but he has not had a consistent run in the team in his preferred position. This has brought up an element of frustration for Simelane.
“It’s frustrating for me as it is for anyone. As athletes we are all competitive creatures. I’m a competitive athlete as well. I always want to play at the highest level. In saying that, I know for a fact that I’m not where I want to be in terms of my form, in terms of the things I want to achieve on the field. As frustrating as it is, I have got no one to blame but myself.
“I have to carry on working hard in the training field, and when I get my opportunity, I give it my all. And not get too frustrated in the sense of trying to force things. It's more important for the team to do well and for me to do well in the structure of the team. As much as it is frustrating, I know I must keep on working hard and it will come,” he said.
On Saturday. Simelane will be part of the Blue Bulls side that will take on the Golden Lions in the Currie Cup at Loftus Versfeld (6pm) while the United Rugby Championship side at 4pm battles with Leinster.
Bulls' Simelane determined to get his game back
Midfielder admits he's frustrated not have hit peak form
Image: Christiaan Kotze/Gallo Images
