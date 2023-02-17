Nkosi has slotted in at left-wing while Cornal Hendricks gets a run on the right with David Kriel shifting to full-back.
Jan-Hendrick Wessels, Simphiwe Matanzima, Francois Klopper, Ruan Vermaak, Nizaam Carr, Embrose Papier, Morne Steyn and Lionel Mapoe will have the opportunity to run on from the bench.
Steyn will run out for his 150th club game in Super Rugby and URC.
The Blue Bulls also confirmed that more than 35,000 tickets have been sold and they expect a full house on Saturday for the north vs south derby.
Bulls Team
1. Gerhard Steenekamp, 2. Johan Grobbelaar, 3. Mornay Smith, 4. Jacques Du Plessis, 5. Ruan Nortje (c), 6. Marco van Staden, 7. Cyle Brink, 8. Elrigh Louw, 9. Zak Burger, 10. Chris Smith, 11. Sbu Nkosi, 12. Harold Vorster, 13. Wandisile Simelane, 14. Cornal Hendricks, 15. David Kriel
Subs: 16. Jan-Hendrick Wessels, 17. Simphiwe Matanzima, 18. Francois Klopper, 19. Ruan Vermaak, 20. Nizaam Carr, 21. Embrose Papier, 22. Morne Steyn, 23. Lionel Mapoe
Sbu Nkosi returns to Bulls starting line-up for URC clash against Stormers
Image: Christiaan Kotze/Gallo Images
Sbu Nkosi is back.
Bulls coach Jake White has wasted no time to include the Springbok speedy winger to the starting line-up for the United Rugby Championship (URC) clash against the Stormers at Loftus on Saturday.
The 27-year-old 2019 Rugby World Cup winner returned to training last week after he missed out on action as he dealt with mental health issues.
Nkosi was reported missing in December after he went awol for a few weeks and was later found at his father’s house in Emalahleni in Mpumalanga.
When he returned to training last week, Nkosi declared his confidence was back, his vision clear and he was ready to relaunch his once blossoming career.
In his squad to take on the Stormers, White made minimal changes in the front, with a number of forced changes to the back.
Though Nkosi will make a welcome return to the side, the Bulls will be without Springbok wingers duo Canan Moodie and Kurt-Lee Arendse who have been rested.
Another absentee is creative midfielder Johan Goosen, who is recovering from shoulder surgery that is expected to rule him out of action for up to six weeks.
Lock Jacques du Plessis is the only change in the forward pack from the match-day squad that lined up against Welsh side Scarletts.
At the back, White has made a number of changes with Zak Burger and Chris Smith combining at half-back, and in the midfield Harold Vorster and Wandisile Simelane pair up as inside and outside centre’s respectively.
Nkosi has slotted in at left-wing while Cornal Hendricks gets a run on the right with David Kriel shifting to full-back.
Jan-Hendrick Wessels, Simphiwe Matanzima, Francois Klopper, Ruan Vermaak, Nizaam Carr, Embrose Papier, Morne Steyn and Lionel Mapoe will have the opportunity to run on from the bench.
Steyn will run out for his 150th club game in Super Rugby and URC.
The Blue Bulls also confirmed that more than 35,000 tickets have been sold and they expect a full house on Saturday for the north vs south derby.
Bulls Team
1. Gerhard Steenekamp, 2. Johan Grobbelaar, 3. Mornay Smith, 4. Jacques Du Plessis, 5. Ruan Nortje (c), 6. Marco van Staden, 7. Cyle Brink, 8. Elrigh Louw, 9. Zak Burger, 10. Chris Smith, 11. Sbu Nkosi, 12. Harold Vorster, 13. Wandisile Simelane, 14. Cornal Hendricks, 15. David Kriel
Subs: 16. Jan-Hendrick Wessels, 17. Simphiwe Matanzima, 18. Francois Klopper, 19. Ruan Vermaak, 20. Nizaam Carr, 21. Embrose Papier, 22. Morne Steyn, 23. Lionel Mapoe
Stormers ready for the tough task of taming raging Bulls in URC at Loftus
Bulls' Kruger reckons scrums will be dominating factor in Stormers clash
Whipping boys of local derbies Lions out to break hoodoo at the Sharks
Lions offer Fourie two-year contract extension
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos