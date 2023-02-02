Weather to play key role in rugby championship – Stormers coach

Stormers assistant coach Dawie Snyman says it will be hard to break down the Sharks’ defence structures when they meet in the United Rugby Championship on Saturday at Kings Park Stadium (2pm).
The Sharks pulled off a defensive masterclass in last week’s 22-19 win in the URC away at Edinburgh. They summarised the progress the team has made under their director of rugby Neil Powell and their credential to challenge for the title.
Looking to Saturday’s coastal derby, Snyman noted that the Sharks’ defence was their greatest strength thanks to Powell and the influence of Springboks midfielder Lukhanyo Am.
“They have always had a great defensive culture that’s being led by Lukhanyo Am. He’s heavily involved in the Springboks in the way they defend, and he brings that culture to the Sharks team,” said Snyman when addressing the media this week.
“I know Neil from the Sevens, the first thing he’ll make sure of is is to get their defence right and work rate around it. He's made a difference there, so it'll be a tough task for us. We'll look for opportunities where we can break down, it's a nice challenge,” he said.
Breaking down the Sharks won't be easy at the Shark Tank with the weather expected to be partly cloudy in the morning and sunny in the afternoon. Snyman is expecting the weather to be a key factor in the contest.
“We need to be realistic in terms of what's the scenario in Durban, this time of the year it's slippery, it's humid and it looks like it's going to rain a little bit on Saturday morning,” he said.
The Stormers will welcome Springbok flyhalf Manie Libbok and he will be key in the tactical approach the defending URC champions will take for the game.
“We have to assess tactically in terms of what we need to get right. If we don't get quick ball momentum, all the X-factor players we have on the outside won't be allowed space.
“We have to get that right and probably just asses where we can find space and opportunities against them,” said Snyman.
Weather to play key role in rugby championship – Stormers coach
‘We’ll look for opportunities where we can break down’
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix
