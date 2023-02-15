Stormers ready for the tough task of taming raging Bulls in URC at Loftus

Stormers flanker Junior Pokomela says they are up for the tough challenge of facing the Bulls in the United Rugby Championship (URC) on Saturday at Loftus Versfeld (5pm).
The defending URC champions have been steady in the defence of their title; they are currently in second place on the log with 50 points after 13 games, and only Irish province Leinster has been better than them this season.
John Dobson's side is a well-oiled machine, they function to their best with or without their Springboks when they are placed on resting protocols. On their last outing in the URC, they made light work of the Sharks, beating them 46-19 away from home.
The Stormers are on the road again this weekend and will be confident going into their clash with the Bulls as they have recently had the upper hand in the North-South derby, winning the last three meetings.
Despite going into the match as favourites, Pokomela knows they have a tough task ahead of them. “This is a big match for us as the Stormers, as much as we respect the Bulls we will prepare well for this game, the North-South derby goes back,” said Pokomela to the media.
“It’s a big challenge against the Bulls, we are playing away. We lost the Springboks before the Sharks game but everyone here at the Stormers is prepared to step in, as you saw against the Sharks the guys that played pitched up.
“Everyone understands the systems. For the Bulls it will be the same guys that have been playing for them, we are preparing for them and we’ll be ready for them,” he said.
Pokomela, who can cover any position in the back row, said he's ready to play in any position the team needs on Saturday. “I’m excited to play in this game,” the former Cheetahs player told the media.
“I have been feeling good, I don’t mind the number I’m wearing on my back, if it’s six or seven I’ll do my best. Every week, I learn the details of all the positions and ensure I’m ready. I'm prepared to play at seven or start from the bench and cover six or seven,” said Pokomela.
