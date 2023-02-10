Lions offer Fourie two-year contract extension

Lions CEO Rudolf Straeuli has poured cold water on reports that head coach Ivan van Rooyen has been offered a two-year extension on his contract.
Straeuli, however, was typically lukewarm when pressed about specifics regarding contract negotiations of Lions players and coaching staff.
“All I can confirm is that we have offered Jaque Fourie a two-year contract extension. We are still in negotiations with the other positions,” said Straeuli about the team's defence coach.
Reports emerged earlier this week that Van Rooyen, who has an unflattering win percentage of less than 40%, has been offered a contract to stay in the position.
“I'm not going to react to rumour-mongering,” Straeuli said tersely. “We are still in negotiations. We had confidence in him by appointing him as a young coach. He has grown with the players. We have to give him space. All the coaches have to perform their KPIs and he has a year left on his contract. I'm confident in the following games we are going to reach what we want to do. It is unfair how this came out this week because it created a lot of speculation,” said the CEO.
He added that negotiations with players were ongoing.
“We are talking to the players and the coaches. We are fortunate that most of our juniors have signed their contracts. Their contracts are finishing in December, but we have to work within our means,” said Straeuli.
The Lions are back in action next week and need to regroup after a disappointing tour of Europe that resulted in three defeats and a win.
They start with a United Rugby Championship (URC) assignment against the Sharks, while their next Challenge Cup clash is in the round of 16 against Racing 92 at Johannesburg's Ellis Park on April Fool's Day.
“We were collectively not happy with tour results. Last time we toured we came back undefeated.
“We are happy with where we are in the Challenge Cup,” said Straeuli.
He added that much of their earlier momentum was stunted when they lost at home to the Stormers. “When we came unstuck against the Stormers, perhaps that was a confidence deflator. We have to do better against SA franchises and maybe playing a different game against overseas teams.
“We are comfortable we are going in right direction.”
Lions offer Fourie two-year contract extension
