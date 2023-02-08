Former Springboks captain Mandisa Williams says she will instil a winning mentality in the Bulls Daisies team as they embark on a new journey in women's rugby.
The Daisies is the first team in SA women's rugby to be professional; 35 women from the team are employed by the Blue Bulls Company. Williams is the assistant coach of the team, with Hayden Groepes the head coach.
There's a huge significance around the Daisies going fully professional, as this can spark growth in women's rugby on the domestic scene.
Williams is the face you associate with women's rugby in SA: she's been the national team captain, won the Women's Premier Division six times as coach of the Border Ladies, and has advocated for women's rugby as a rugby pundit for SuperSport to now being part of a professional team.
When asked what this means for her as she's been part of the women's game from the start, Williams was emotional.
“This is unbelievable, it’s a huge challenge. As a former player, I’ve captained the country, I’ve been at Border for 10 years and won the championship six times and I have been an administrator," said Williams.
Williams vows to help Daisies bloom
Assistant coach banks on her vast experience
Image: Carl Fourie/Gallo Images
Former Springboks captain Mandisa Williams says she will instil a winning mentality in the Bulls Daisies team as they embark on a new journey in women's rugby.
The Daisies is the first team in SA women's rugby to be professional; 35 women from the team are employed by the Blue Bulls Company. Williams is the assistant coach of the team, with Hayden Groepes the head coach.
There's a huge significance around the Daisies going fully professional, as this can spark growth in women's rugby on the domestic scene.
Williams is the face you associate with women's rugby in SA: she's been the national team captain, won the Women's Premier Division six times as coach of the Border Ladies, and has advocated for women's rugby as a rugby pundit for SuperSport to now being part of a professional team.
When asked what this means for her as she's been part of the women's game from the start, Williams was emotional.
“This is unbelievable, it’s a huge challenge. As a former player, I’ve captained the country, I’ve been at Border for 10 years and won the championship six times and I have been an administrator," said Williams.
35 women sign deals with Bulls Daisies rugby team
“Now with the Blue Bulls Company and working for the first time as a professional coach, I think I have a lot to give... I don’t know coaching-wise but as a person, I have a lot to give. The passion I have for the sport is huge, I’m quiet but when I'm out on the field I do express myself, I motivate the girls," she said.
The Border Ladies have won the last two editions of the Women's Premier Division. Now with Williams on their side, the Daisies have someone who knows how to win the competition. With the Women's Premier Division starting next month, Williams is determined to win it with the Daisies.
“We need to end the drought, it has to come home. I believe wherever I am, I need to create champions minds, that are able and can do it; it’s up to us to make them believe in themselves. The challenge is big but I believe I have a lot to give," said Williams.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos