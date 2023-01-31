SA Rugby president Mark Alexander has hailed Springbok centurion Eben Etzebeth as a stalwart of the Bok team after he walked away with SA Rugby’s player of the year for 2022.
In what was his 10th season as a Springbok international where he reach 100 caps, Etzebeth played some of his best rugby and was a key figure in the Bok team. His performances in 2022 in international rugby saw him beat Siya Kolisi, Lukhanyo Am, Kurt-Lee Arendse and Frans Malherbe to the top award.
With the Boks set to defend the World Cup title in France later this year, Alexander said Etzebeth's presence will help coach Jacques Nienaber, captain Kolisi and the team in their bid to successfully defend the Webb Ellis Cup.
"The new year is already in full swing, but there is still a lot of rugby to be played and all eyes will be on France in September and October when the Boks defend the Webb Ellis Cup," said Alexander.
“Eben has been a Springbok stalwart for more than a decade and it’s just amazing to see how he keeps getting better with age, playing with maturity and providing valuable leadership to the Springboks.
“The Boks are building on depth and experience with an eye on the Rugby World Cup later this year, and I think they are in a good space under the coaching of Jacques Nienaber and the captaincy of Siya, but Eben’s role can’t be underestimated as he is not only the most experienced member of the squad, but he also sets the example for younger players and was widely regarded as one of the best players on the planet last year," he said.
Eben Etzebeth capped SA Rugby's player of the year at awards
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images
Bok future stars Canan Moodie and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu won the young player of the year and Junior Springbok player of the pear respectively. Alexander predicts that the duo will have a bright future in the Boks squad.
“Looking at the quality of young talent coming through, Canan was deservedly voted as the young player of the year, but the other names of the list of nominees are all expected to still make a major mark on South African rugby, which bodes very well for the future. Sacha is another one of the upcoming crop of future stars," said Alexander.
Meanwhile, Nadine Roos was named Springbok Women’s player of the year while working forward JC Pretorius won the award for Springbok Sevens player of the year. The Stormers walked away with the team of the year award after winning the United Rugby Championship, the team's coach John Dobson won the coach of the year gong while Evan Roos was the URC player of the year.
The Currie Cup player of the year award was won by Pumas' Sebastian de Klerk with Griffons scrumhalf Jaywinn Juries winning the award in the first division. Border Women star Lusanda Dumke won the award for provincial women’s player of the year with Aimee Barrett-Theron as the referee of the year.
