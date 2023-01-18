Sharks hope for favourable outcome in Mapimpi eye-gouging case

Sharks tour squad
Backs: Aphelele Fassi, Ben Tapuai, Cameron Wright, Curwin Bosch, Grant Williams, Jaden Hendrikse, Lionel Cronje, Lukhanyo Am, Makazole Mapimpi, Marnus Potgieter, Rohan Janse van Rensburg, Thaakir Abrahams
Forwards: Carlu Sadie, Dan Jooste, Eben Etzebeth, Fez Mbatha, Gerbrandt Grobler, Hanru Jacobs, Hyron Andrews, Kerron van Vuuren, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Ox Nche, Phepsi Buthelezi, Reniel Hugo, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Siya Kolisi, Thomas du Toit, Vincent Tshituka
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images
The Sharks are hoping for a favourable outcome from the disciplinary hearing of star wing Makazole Mapimpi, who was cited for eye-gouging in a Heineken Champions Cup match against BordeauxBègles at the weekend.
The Springbok wing’s case is set to be heard by the European Rugby Champions Cup-appointed independent disciplinary committee (DC) via video conference on Wednesday.
There appears to be a possibility of a lack of video footage to support the allegations.
The Sharks have included the 2019 World Cup-winning player in their touring squad to play two matches in Europe despite the citation.
The Durban team play their final group stage match of the Champions Cup against Harlequins at London’s Twickenham Stoop before heading to Scotland for their United Rugby Championship clash against Edinburgh a week later.
Mapimpi is accused of making contact with the eye area of Bordeaux scrumhalf Maxime Lucu during the Sharks' 32-3 win at Kings Park.
Lucu complained to match referee Luke Pearce, but during the on-field review the television match official (TMO) was unable to find footage supporting the player’s claim.
It is unlikely that pay-channel SuperSport has footage of the incident. If there had been they would have made it available to the TMO during the match.
Chair Antony Davies (England), Leon Lloyd (England) and Donal Courtney (Ireland) have been appointed as the DC.
According to the rules, contact with the eye or eye area carries the following sanction: low end, four weeks; mid-range, eight weeks; top end, 12 to 52 weeks.
Should Mapimpi be sanctioned, the Sharks will fly a replacement to England.
The team has already secured a place in the Champions Cup round of 16 but would still be keen to make a clean sweep of wins in the group stages.
The Sharks defeated Bordeaux twice and also beat Harlequins in Durban last month.
