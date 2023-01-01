The Sharks went to the break leading 30-12 after tries by Grant Williams and Mbonambi and a penalty try that led to Springbok winger Canaan Moodie being sent to the sin bin.
Before he was shown a yellow card, Moodie scored the only try for the Bulls in the first half as they struggled to cope with the sheer aggression, power and control of the Sharks.
Johan Goosen crossed the white line for the Bulls in the second half but they did not apply enough pressure to overcome the Sharks who outscored them by four tries to two in front of a lively crowd in Durban.
The Sharks continued to dominate the game and they scored two more second-half tries from Rohan Janse van Rensburg to secure this convincing win. Another notable contributor to the scoreboard was Bosch who scored 20 points.
The other notable highlight of the game came during the closing stages when Moodie was shown a red card for unsporting play in what seemed to sum up the Bulls' showing on the coast.
Scorers
Sharks (30) 47
Bulls (13) 20
Sharks
Tries: Grant Williams, Bongi Mbonambi, Rohan Janse van Rensburg (2)
Penalty Try (1)
Conversions: Curwin Bosch (4)
Penalties: Curwin Bosch (4)
Bulls
Tries: Canaan Moodie, Johan Goosen
Conversions: Chris Smith (2)
Penalties: Chris Smith (2)
Springbok-laden Sharks thrash Bulls in Durban
The Sharks ran riot to register a convincing 47-20 bonus-point victory over the hapless Bulls in an exciting United Rugby Championship (URC) match at Kings Park Stadium in Durban on New Year’s Eve.
For the Springbok-laden home side, this is their fourth win on the spin in all competitions after victories over the Harlequins, Bordeaux Begles and the Lions and they have moved to fifth spot on the URC standings below the Bulls.
They will be looking to continue with their winning momentum and consolidating their position at the top half of the table when they visit Connacht in their next URC match on Saturday in Ireland.
For the Bulls, this was the third loss in succession after they lost to the Exeter Chiefs and the Stormers and coach Jake White will have some corrections to make before their next match against the Dragons in England next weekend.
The Sharks were favourites as coach Neil Powell started the match with Springbok regulars in Ox Nché, Bongi Mbonambi, Thomas du Toit, Eben Etzebeth, Siya Kolisi, Makazole Mapimpi and Lukhanyo Am.
