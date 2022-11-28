Jubilation as the Boks end season on a high

The Springboks ended their season on a high after defeating England 27-13 at Twickenham on Saturday, registering their first win at the home of rugby since 2014.
The win brought a lot of jubilation to the Bok team. Coach Jacques Nienaber went down to the pitch from the coach’s box to celebrate with his side before the final whistle. The introverted coach was dishing out high fives to his players and staff, showing how significant the win was.
Despite playing the match with 14 playing on the field for more than 20 minutes after substitute prop Thomas du Toit was sent off for a high tackle, the Boks never looked out of depth.
The Boks got over the try line twice through Kurt-Lee Arendse and Eben Etzebeth. Faf de Klerk, who was on the goal-kicker duty, slotted in one conversion and three penalties. The impressive Damian Willemse added another six points with two drop goals. England’s point came via a converted Henry Slade try and two penalties by captain Owen Farrell.
The win had shades of the 2019 Rugby World Cup final between the two nations. Like in Yokohama, Japan, the Bok’s forward pack completely rattled the English physically and the backs moved swiftly with their dancing feet.
Nienaber dubbed the win as special. “We’ve had a couple of special results as a team, but this was the first win for Siya [Kolisi] and I at Twickenham, so it’s very special to us,” said Nienaber.
“The forwards were outstanding and created a good platform for our backs to attack, so all-in-all, it was a fantastic team effort,” he said.
Skipper Kolisi praised his troops for getting the win, saying they entertained fans who like the physical side of the game and those who prefer to see the backs running with the ball in hand.
“Our game plan is always opportunity over anything, and this game was a perfect example of what we are trying to achieve,” Kolisi said.
“How we won was convincing. If you like the forwards, you got something, if you like running rugby, you got what you wanted,” he said.
Jubilation as the Boks end season on a high
Win had shades of 2019 Rugby World Cup final
Image: Craig Mercer/MB Media
The Springboks ended their season on a high after defeating England 27-13 at Twickenham on Saturday, registering their first win at the home of rugby since 2014.
The win brought a lot of jubilation to the Bok team. Coach Jacques Nienaber went down to the pitch from the coach’s box to celebrate with his side before the final whistle. The introverted coach was dishing out high fives to his players and staff, showing how significant the win was.
Despite playing the match with 14 playing on the field for more than 20 minutes after substitute prop Thomas du Toit was sent off for a high tackle, the Boks never looked out of depth.
The Boks got over the try line twice through Kurt-Lee Arendse and Eben Etzebeth. Faf de Klerk, who was on the goal-kicker duty, slotted in one conversion and three penalties. The impressive Damian Willemse added another six points with two drop goals. England’s point came via a converted Henry Slade try and two penalties by captain Owen Farrell.
The win had shades of the 2019 Rugby World Cup final between the two nations. Like in Yokohama, Japan, the Bok’s forward pack completely rattled the English physically and the backs moved swiftly with their dancing feet.
Nienaber dubbed the win as special. “We’ve had a couple of special results as a team, but this was the first win for Siya [Kolisi] and I at Twickenham, so it’s very special to us,” said Nienaber.
“The forwards were outstanding and created a good platform for our backs to attack, so all-in-all, it was a fantastic team effort,” he said.
Skipper Kolisi praised his troops for getting the win, saying they entertained fans who like the physical side of the game and those who prefer to see the backs running with the ball in hand.
“Our game plan is always opportunity over anything, and this game was a perfect example of what we are trying to achieve,” Kolisi said.
“How we won was convincing. If you like the forwards, you got something, if you like running rugby, you got what you wanted,” he said.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos