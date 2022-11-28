'A win isn't just important for the tour but for momentum going forward': Bok skipper Siya Kolisi.

“A win isn't just important for the tour but for momentum going forward,” acknowledged captain Siya Kolisi.

The Boks will have no cause to arrive back home chests out, let alone go into World Cup year cock-a-hoop.

The Boks however, have in recent weeks shown not just the pluck but the proficiency to raise their game in attack. It has found wide favour.

It was in evidence against France when they suffered a narrow defeat and again by the truck load against an, albeit a far more sporting, Azzurri.

The Boks revelled with the leash off in the second half against Italy but that was only after their pack had crushed the opposition.

They won't have that luxury against England, though they may fancy getting traction against the Red Rose army in the scrums.

Still, they are due for far more of an arm wrestle but they would have noted the gains the All Blacks made against a passive English defence in the first half last weekend.

In recent times at Twickenham the Springboks have come up short against England when the margins have been tight and they may have to show some ambition to separate themselves from the hosts before the final quarter.

To that end, flyhalf Damian Willemse will have to play a cool, composed hand. England will argue the same applies to their pivot Marcus Smith.

Around whose will the game will bend most, could determine the outcome.

If the Boks have a concern it might be off the kicking tee and in that regard they may have to enlist the help of substitute Manie Libbok earlier than perhaps intended.