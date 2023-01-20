×

Rugby

Bulls rest regulars as they seek point for last-16 berth

Players will asses the conditions and apply what’s needed

20 January 2023 - 11:10
Athenkosi Tsotsi Sports Reporter
Chris Smith of the Bulls during the Vodacom Bulls training session in preparation for the clash with Lyon away.
Image: Lee Warren

Bulls assistant coach Chris Rossouw is confident his X factor players will showcase their skills against Lyon today in the Champions Cup with tough playing conditions expected at the Matmut Stadium de Gerland (10pm)

The Bulls only need one point to secure their place in the Round of 16 in the Champions Cup. The one point they need can be secured with four or more tries regardless of a win or loss. For their match with Lyon, the Bulls have put out a team that includes their regulars and fringe players. 

Nizaam Carr will captain the team in the absence of Ruan Nortje who is rested. Simphiwe Matanzima, Bismarck Du Plessis and Francois Klopper will start in the front row, and the second row is the duo of Ruan Vermaak Janko Swanepoel while Carr, Marco van Staden and Cyle Brink will be at the back row. 

Embrose Papier and Johan Goosen form the halfback combination, Cornal Hendricks and Wandisile Simelane are in the midfield with David Kriel,  Canan Moodie, and Kurt-Lee Arendse being the back three. 

The artificial pitch at the Matmut Stadium de Gerland is expected to be slippery. Rossouw says this will be a challenge for the likes of Arendse, Moodie and Simelane but he believes that can do well. 

“Conditions will always limit your skill set, the challenge for these players will be to develop themselves to be more complete players where they can play in all conditions. A guy like Kurt Lee will make you look silly on any surface, I don’t think he will be limited,” said Rossouw during a virtual press conference. 

“The challenge will be to make sure that they add the traditional approach in conditions, which is more conservative. That’s where the game management is controlled, we’ll see how they can manage that.

“I know those players want to have a ball in hand, for them it would be for how they can asses the conditions and apply what’s needed, that separates the good from the great players, that will be their challenge.  

“It’s not going to be snowy, it’ll be clear skies, and the surface will be fine. It could be slippery, if that’s not the case, they will be comfortable showcasing their skill sets,” he said. 

