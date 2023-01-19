'I'll be back soon to make up for lost time': Bulls star Sbu Nkosi on his road to recovery
Springbok and Bulls wing Sbu Nkosi has given an update on his recovery after a battle with mental health triggered by the pressure of playing rugby at professional level.
Nkosi was reported missing by his team, the Bulls, after he went Awol for three weeks and was later found safe and sound in his father’s home in Emalahleni in Mpumalanga early in December.
The 26-year-old 2019 Rugby World Cup-winner opened up about his challenges to Bulls CEO Edgar Rathbone and the franchise offered the player help, including giving him time off from rugby.
The former Sharks player took to his Instagram page to update his supporters about the journey to recovery and back to the rugby field.
“I put seeds in the ground to reconnect with Mother Nature and her process,” Nkosi wrote. “They gave me fruit. I put time into my daughter to get closer to her. And her smile is my reward. I reached into the future. And connected the path.
“I’m only concerned about proving my supporters right, positivity, about generational wealth, physical and mental health alongside the social welfare of my people as a whole. Anything outside those parameters is unappreciated.”
Nkosi thanked Rathbone and the Bulls before promising to make up for the lost time.
“I’d like to thank you, everyone that extended a hand and a prayer. I’d like to thank my team, Blue Bulls, for their support in every way and a special thanks to Edgar.
“Thank you to my people. I’m working hard and I’ll be back soon to make up for lost time in a crazy way. Much love.”