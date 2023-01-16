Bulls outside centre Wandisile Simelane played a key role in his side’s 39-28 win over Exeter Chiefs in the Champions Cup on Saturday night at Loftus Versfeld. The performance showed that he has what it takes to challenge for a spot in the Springbok team for this year’s Rugby World Cup.
Watching the match from the stands and seeing how Simelane was free-flowing was captivating. Whenever he had the ball, the crowd stood up, cheering in anticipation .
It is known that the 24-year-old wants to play in the No13 position but the Bulls management have been trying to make him an all-round backline player, at fullback and wing positions.
On Saturday against Exeter they gave him a run at 13, and he delivered his best showing in a Bulls shirt since joining from the Lions in the off-season. He was devastating with his line breaks, the Exeter defence could were struggling to cope while he proceeded to score two amazing tries.
The first try paid homage to his footballing background, former Jeppe High School for Boys' Simelane was once on the books of the Moroka Swallows development, managed to chip the oval ball over an Exeter player and then latched on to it on his way to the try line.
Simelane shows why he's Boks future star with scintillating display
Outside centre excels in his favourite position as Bulls outfox Exeter
Image: Christiaan Kotze/Gallo Images
For the second he perfectly intercepted a pass and ran away to the white line for his brace. After the final whistle went, his name and the performance were ringing in the minds of those who were watching him. That performance was one of a player coming off age, a player showing what he can do when playing in his best position.
Bulls director of rugby Jake White believes that Simelane has to be able to play anywhere in the backline if he wants to have a shot at being a Springbok.
The Bok No13 currently belongs to Lukhanyo Am, who is arguably one of the best players in the world, and Jesse Kriel deputises in the position. Am and Kriel are 29 and 28 respectively, this World Cup could be their last.
With the team set to undergo a rebuild after the World Cup, Simelane should be targeting to be Am's heir.
