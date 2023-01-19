Willemse puts up his hand to replace injured Libbok

Stormers utility back Damian Willemse says he’s willing to fill in at flyhalf in the absence of Manie Libbok for their Champions Cup encounter against Clermont on Saturday at the Cape Town Stadium (7.30pm).
Libbok went off with concussion in the Stormers 28-18 win over London Irish after being on the receiving end of a knock on the head from Irish fullback Ben Loader. The Springbok flyhalf is now a doubt for the weekend game.
Stormers backline and attack coach Dawid Snyman gave an update on Libbok yesterday, saying the team will have to learn to play without him.
“He’s fine, he’s busy with his return to play test today. It’s probably just a one-week injury, after the game he was fine and he passed all his tests. So, it’s not bad," said Snyman during a virtual presser.
“At some stage, we’ll have to play and operate without him. It might happen in a big semi-final where he’s not available. We need to build depth there and be able to play without Mannie, even though he has been brilliant and driving the team," he said.
Willemse and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu are touted to replace Libbok; both can cover the no10 position. Snyman elaborated on the similarities as they both are utility backs.
“It’s spot on in terms of the comparison if I look at Sacha where he is now and Damian at the age of 19, both players of composure," said Snyman.
"It’s guys that can play big games, composure is one thing and the physicality. Sacha is also abrasive, he likes taking the ball up. The versatility, Sacha has got a rugby brain, the same as Damian, they understand games in different positions and what’s required of those positions," he said.
Willemse, who played at flyhalf for the Boks last year, has been turning up at fullback and inside centre for the Stormers. The Bok ace put up his hand to stand in for Libbok at flyhalf on Saturday.
“That’s pretty much my role, the utility back. Whenever there’s an injury or an open spot, I need to fulfil that duty. If I have to fill in at 10, it will just be a different role. I’ll try to run things from there, I’ll see when the squad is selected," he said.
Willemse puts up his hand to replace injured Libbok
Feinberg-Mngomezulu also in running for Stormers utility back start
Image: Ashley Vlotman
