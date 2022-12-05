Police, Bulls confirm our story: Bok star Sbu found

The Bulls and Mpumalanga police have confirmed that Springbok winger Sbu Nkosi, who had been missing for three weeks, has been found, as reported by Sowetan earlier on Monday.

Nkosi had been spotted in the Emalahleni town of Mpumalanga, and the Bulls – led by chief executive Edgar Rathbone – embarked on a search to locate him.

“He was reported missing in Gauteng, and he was found here (Mpumalanga), he was found by the guys from the Blue Bulls,” confirmed SAPS provincial spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli.

In a statement, the Bulls confirmed they had indeed found the 26-year-old winger, despite their earlier efforts to rebuff our story that the player had been located.

“After lengthy and extensive efforts from the Vodacom Bulls, in collaboration with (security company) SSG, who have gone beyond their commercial responsibility, Nkosi was located.

“Once it was established that Nkosi was safe, unharmed and in a position to speak, chief executive Edgar Rathbone went into Nkosi’s home (with the permission of the player), spending alone time with him, to understand how best the company can provide him with the support he needs and what that support is.

“As the Vodacom Bulls family, we are thrilled that Nkosi is safe.

“We wish to extend a vote of thanks to all the members of the public who shared information that contributed to our search.”

The Bulls said no further comment would be made until a press conference scheduled for Tuesday morning.

The company announced on Saturday evening that they had opened a missing person case for Nkosi, who was absent without leave for three weeks, and there was no information regarding his location from his family and friends.

The disappearance of Nkosi, who was part of the Springboks 2019 Rugby World Cup winning team, shocked the country and rugby fraternity.

He had been in trouble in October when the franchise went on their United Rugby Championship tour of Ireland. Nkosi was sent home from the camp early as he apparently sought permission to visit a friend in Dublin, only to return late, breaking team protocol.

It remains unclear why he had not reported for duty for the past three weeks.