Sbu Nkosi and Kurt-Arendse recalled to Bok squad for crunch Pumas game

“We have been pretty unlucky at wing in the last few months in terms of injuries, which has forced our hand at giving players such as Kurt-Lee and Canan [Moodie] a chance at international level, and we are pleased with the depth we are now building as we get closer towards the Rugby World Cup next year,” Nienaber said.

“Kurt-Lee had a great debut and played very well against the All Blacks but was unfortunately banned and we are delighted to have him back as he’s a very talented player.

“Sbu has been in our system for several years now and has recovered from injury, so we are excited to welcome him back. He has shown his class in several big matches, and he brings experience, so he will undoubtedly add great value to the squad.

“This also allows us an opportunity to take stock of the depth we have at wing as we are now a year out from the Rugby World Cup in France.”

On the players released to their clubs, Nienaber said since they had an idea of the match-23 they would select for Saturday’s rematch against Argentina it made sense to grant those players an opportunity to build game time.

“This year alone we have given close to 50 players an opportunity to play, so we have certainly ticked the box of creating squad depth, which is one of our key pillars for the team,” the coach said.

“We are, however, going into our last match of the Rugby Championship and we think it would be more beneficial for these players to return to their clubs and provinces to gain valuable game time.

“We have a long and challenging year-end tour ahead, which will involve an expanded squad, and we need the players to be match fit so we can hit the ground running [in Europe].”

Nienaber will announce the match-day squad for the final Test against Argentina on Tuesday.