Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya told the Sunday Times the president has “no intention of resigning” and will take the report on judicial review.
“Weighing the prospects of a sitting head of state going through an impeachment process, and what that would mean for the stability of the government and the country, resigning was an option [that was] explored but it was never a definitive decision,” said Magwenya.
“Furthermore, the president could not have made a decision without going through the processes of his own governing party. In all the different options available to the president, the best interest of the country was first and foremost in his mind.
“Second, the structures of the ANC have given a very unequivocal directive in their nominations of the president for a second leadership term, that they want him to continue leading the renewal of their organisation and state and economic reforms.”
TimesLIVE asked readers if they thought Ramaphosa should step down.
Most (57%) of those who voted said he is the best person to lead the country, 15% questioned how he could lead the country if he is tainted, 14% said he should do nothing until he hears if he will be impeached and 14% said he should have stepped down months ago.
TimesLIVE
‘Ramaphosa don’t resign, we need you’ — Petition for president to stay draws more than 13,000 signatures
Image: JUSTIN TALLIS.
A petition calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa not to resign over the Phala Phala report has garnered around 13,000 signatures.
The petition comes as the country waits to hear from Ramaphosa after damning findings against him by a section 89 independent panel looking into the robbery at the president’s Limpopo farm.
The panel, headed by retired chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, found Ramaphosa may have committed a serious violation of the law and serious misconduct in terms of the constitution. Ramaphosa has maintained his innocence.
The online petition, “President Ramaphosa don’t resign, we still need you”, was launched by Bram H.
The organiser said Ramaphosa has done incredible work to reduce corruption, stabilise the economy, attract investments, and strengthen institutions.
He claimed Ramaphosa was under attack by former spy boss Arthur Fraser and people implicated in the state capture inquiry report.
DA lobbies the ANC to vote for Ramaphosa’s impeachment
“We are aware of the agenda they have and we cannot allow you to fail against them. We know there is a panel report that says you may have a case to answer. This is not a charge and it is not a conviction,” reads the petition.
“We urge you to seek a review of it as there are weaknesses and many questions about the report. We know you are tired of the insults and attacks. We know you do not want to ever bring the office of the president into disrepute and you have not.
“Please don’t resign but rather continue to allow processes to continue, investigations and inquiries.
“Mr President, we still need you and hope you will heed our calls. We also call on the ANC NEC to stand by and protect president Ramaphosa from the corrupt who want him removed.”
‘No intention to resign’
TimesLIVE
