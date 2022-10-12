Stormers to test their depth on tour

If a chain's strength is determined by the durability of its weakest link then the Stormers will put the theory to the test on their tour of Italy and Wales.

They will have to operate for the remainder of their tour without their much garlanded Springboks Damian Willemse and Herschel Jantjies who are joining props Frans Malherbe and Steven Kitshoff, as well as flank Deon Fourie and hooker Joseph Dweba for some rest and recovery ahead of the Springboks’ end of year tour next month.

They are without some of their leading lights which leaves them perhaps vulnerable to surrendering their unbeaten record in the United Rugby Championship which now stretches 14 matches.

However, it is not exactly foreign territory for the Stormers to play without the most recognisable Boks but the last time they did so they still had some Green and Gold that helped fly the flag. When they played Zebre in March in Stellenbosch their much weakened team still featured Springboks Warrick Gelant, Willemse, Jantjies, Marvin Orie, Scarra Ntubeni, as well the then yet to be capped Evan Roos and Deon Fourie.