Lions end their tour with another roar
They downed highly rated Edinburgh but face a long trek home
Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group via Getty Images
In a performance that had commitment and composure as abiding features, the Lions closed out their United Rugby Championship tour with a third straight win.
They downed Edinburgh 22-19 on Friday night.
The Lions finished the stronger team as they beat off the challenge of the more experienced and highly rated Scottish outfit with a win that gives them a clean sweep on the road after victories over the Ospreys and Cardiff earlier on their travels.
The win which was secured thanks to a 74th minute penalty by Gianni Lombard, will be a huge morale booster for Ivan van Rooyen's team ahead of their commitments at home.
Naturally the head coach was delighted with the result and the performances on tour.
“To put it into perspective, this is probably our best win in the URC,” said the coach.
“The hard work of the guys and the character. They hung in there and in the end managed to pull that through.”
The Lions were mostly on the back foot but were able to absorb everything Edinburgh threw at them, whether it was direct or the wider channels.
A shoulder-to-the-wheel approach in defence helped snuff out most of the home team's threats, while the visitors showed much improved composure not just holding their defensive lines but also in the way they capitalised when opportunity beckoned.
Work ethic
Van Rooyen lauded the team's work ethic which proved a hallmark of their performance on tour.
“The crucial win on tour was the first one against the Ospreys,” said the coach. “That increased the belief.”
After losing to the Bulls in the opening round the Lions grew an arm and a leg on tour. That was evident in the win over an Edinburgh side that ran the Bulls and the Stormers close away from home.
No8 Francke Horn got the man of the match award for his sheer industry, while midfielders Henco van Wyk and Marius Louw again delivered commanding performances.
Van Wyk is a man of vigour and vitality as evidenced in his try. He also exemplified the Lions' performance on defence.
“They were beautiful tonight,” said the coach about his centres. “Especially their connectedness and toughness. It is nice to see them growing together.”
At halfback they don't just have a burgeoning partnership, but depth too.
“Sanele (Nohamba) and Gianni played three games together and got decent game time. We are excited about that combination. Having the ability for Jordan (Hendrikse) and Krappie (Morne van den Berg) to come in and replace them is healthy competition. We are very excited about the prospect and talent of all four.”
There will of course now be the demand for the team to replicate their away form at home, though Van Rooyen does not believe their results thus far will bring unwanted pressure.
Long way home
Either way, first they have to ensure they travel well on their journey home.
Van Rooyen referred to their journey home, which takes them through the Arabian Gulf, as intense and noted they will have to strike a balance between wellness and recovery. “The bus leaves at 5am and it is important for us to travel well to play a tough Ulster team (next weekend). Whatever we can do to prepare best for that Ulster game we are prepared to go there. Then we have Glasgow and then the Stormers. It will be nice to build on the momentum.
“I really believe the team is in a great space in terms of their character.”
Scorers
Edinburgh (19) — Tries: Mata, Dacry Graham, Ben Muncaster. Conversions: Emiliano Boffelli (2).
Lions (22) — Tries: Andries Coetzee, Henco van Wyk, Francke Horn. Conversions: Gianni Lombard (2). Penalty: Lombard.
