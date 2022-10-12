The severely decomposed body of a man has been found in a stormwater drain in Durban.
Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said the discovery was made in Jacobs, south of Durban, on Wednesday afternoon.
“A maintenance team conducting grass cutting in the area made the gruesome discovery of a severely decomposed adult male in a stormwater drain.
“The scene was secured with the assistance of Blue Security and handed over to the SA Police Service who will conduct the necessary investigation.”
TimesLIVE
Decomposed body found in Durban stormwater drain
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF
The severely decomposed body of a man has been found in a stormwater drain in Durban.
Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said the discovery was made in Jacobs, south of Durban, on Wednesday afternoon.
“A maintenance team conducting grass cutting in the area made the gruesome discovery of a severely decomposed adult male in a stormwater drain.
“The scene was secured with the assistance of Blue Security and handed over to the SA Police Service who will conduct the necessary investigation.”
TimesLIVE
Decomposed body found in ceiling after bad odour prompts police call-out
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos