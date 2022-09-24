×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

All Blacks thrash Wallabies to put one hand on Rugby Championship trophy

By Reuters - 24 September 2022 - 12:13
Caleb Clarke of the All Blacks in action during The Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup match against Australia at Eden Park on September 24, 2022 in Auckland, New Zealand.
Caleb Clarke of the All Blacks in action during The Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup match against Australia at Eden Park on September 24, 2022 in Auckland, New Zealand.
Image: Fiona Goodall/Getty Images

The All Blacks put one hand on the Rugby Championship trophy with a convincing 40-14 bonus victory over an error-prone and ill-disciplined Wallabies side at Auckland's Eden Park on Saturday.

The victory means the Springboks will also need to secure a bonus point and beat Argentina by at least 39 points in the final match of the championship in Durban later on Saturday to take the title back to SA.

New Zealand hammered the Australians at the breakdown and a Will Jordan score supplemented by a penalty try helped them to a comfortable 17-0 lead after a fractious first half which saw two Wallabies sent to the sin bin.

All Blacks skipper Sam Whitelock crossed for a third try soon after the break and hooker Codie Taylor and his replacement Samisoni Taukei'aho added further five-pointers to give the Springboks an imposing target. 

Captain Kolisi and assistant coach Stick gives veteran Steyn the thumbs-up for clash against Argentina

Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick has given veteran Frans Steyn the thumbs-up to play in the must-win Rugby Championship clash against ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Boks look to beat Los Pumas hurdle to clinch championship

Weather conditions are predicted to be wet for Saturday’s Rugby Championship clash between the Springboks and Los Pumas at Kings Park (5.05pm) in ...
Sport
1 day ago

Bok lock De Jager says focus is on small details as they prepare for Pumas

The focus for the Springboks as they prepare to take on highly unpredictable Argentina in the last match of the Rugby Championship at Kings Park in ...
Sport
2 days ago

Nienaber tweaks Boks bench for resilient Pumas

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has warned that Argentina should not be taken lightly as they are more than capable of winning away from home.
Sport
3 days ago

Steyn the likeliest answer to Bok flyhalf crisis

It looks like the Springboks will be pinning their hopes on Frans Steyn to roll back the years at fly-half when they take on Argentina at Kings Park ...
Sport
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

The Impaq Online School, Grade 4 – 12
Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...